Deborah Ann Hanbury of Acton passed away May 16, 2019, at the Highlander in Fitchburg, after a brief illness. Born Feb. 27, 1957, Debbie grew up in the Mission Hill section of Boston. She graduated from Mission High School. Debbie held various secretarial positions in the area. She was an ardent pet lover, having three dogs living with her in Framingham. One of five children, she was preceded in death by brother, Harry "Skip", sisters, Mildred and Cathy. She is survived by her brother, Robert of Florida. Donations may be made to . Burial will take place at a private service in Venice, Fla.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from May 24 to May 31, 2019
