Deborah Debbie Ann Prentiss, 64, of Charlestown, NH passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in the comfort of her own home on June 3rd, 2019. Born in Norfolk, Virginia on June 18th, 1954, the daughter of Gerald and Mary Lou (Dalton) Cournoyer. Debbie previously resided in Acton, MA where she graduated high school and then raised her children. She has called Charlestown, NH her home since 2004. Debbie recently retired from her career to which she was dedicated for more than 40 years, providing compassionate in-home bedside personal health care. In her leisure time, you could always find her enjoying a book, word puzzle, needle point, or on the phone with a loved one. Debbie will be deeply missed by her surviving family including, her loving parents Gerald and Mary Lou; her sisters, Linda Bissett of Woburn MA, Wendy Cohen and (brother-in-law) Jeff Cohen of Wilmington MA, Jane Mulrenan and (brother-in-law) John Mulrenan of Wilmington MA; her brothers, Mark of Maine, Timothy of Vermont, Keven of Florida, Stephen and (sister-in-law) Lisa of Wilmington; her children, son Brian A. Prentiss III of East Falmouth MA, her daughter Kristina L. Bonci and (son-in-law) Christopher M. Bonci of Feeding Hills MA; grandson Christian, and many nieces and nephews. Debbie also leaves behind lifelong relationships with her ex-husband and continued friend Brian A. Prentiss Jr, his parents Brian A. Prentiss SR. and Dorothy Prentiss of Vermont. Debbie was preceded in death by her brother Richard Cournoyer and her daughter Sara Prentiss. Debbie was also preceded by her beloved dog Bailey. A memorial service to celebrate Debbies life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 22 to June 29, 2019