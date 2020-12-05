1/
Deborah E. Finnegan
1934 - 2020
Deborah E. "Deb" Finnegan, Age 86 of Acton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born in North Easton, Massachusetts on June 8, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Harold Maynard and Rita Ann (Spillane) Sewall. Deb was raised in Portland, Maine until 1945 when her family moved to the town of Stow. She graduated from Hale High School, class of 1952. Deb worked for the Digital Equipment Corporation in Maynard in customer support for fifteen years and later became a Nanny for several families. Family was most important to Deb. She cherished being a Mother. Deb was a phenomenal cook and loved to host the holidays for family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke. Deb enjoyed attending the theater and loved to dance. She also enjoyed her trips to Maine, especially to Bailey Island in Casco Bay. Deb was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She was patriotic and looked forward to attending the Memorial Day parade in Stow every year. Deb is survived by her children, Rose Merrill and husband Glenn of Clinton, MA; Martha L. Muffoletto and husband Hugh of Shirley, MA; Phillip S. Erkkinen of Derry, NH; Rebecca E. Finnegan of Newburyport, MA; James P. Finnegan and wife Patricia A. of Ashburnham, MA; Matthew M. Finnegan and wife Debbie of East Brookfield, MA a son in law Claude E Vernatter of Shirley MA; her sixteen grandchildren, eleven great grand grandchildren two great great grandchildren; her sisters, Susan Dorr of Franklin, MA; Sarah-Elizabeth Wilder FL. She was predeceased by her sons, Peter David Erkkinen, Paul Joseph Erkkinen; her daughter Tamar E. Vernatter; her husband Joseph E. Erkkinen; her grandson Hugh S. Muffoletto Jr. Due to the current restrictions, Deb's services will be private. Gifts in her memory can be sent to Seven Hills Childrens Center of Groton, 22 Hillside Ave, Groton MA 01450. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.

Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
