Dennis L. Brenn, died in Concord, MA on his 70th birthday, Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Brighton, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and the late Margaret L. "Peggy" (O'Neil) Brenn. He is survived by a son Dennis L. Brenn and wife Nicole of Lancaster, MA; a daughter Tiffany (Casalinuova) MacGillivary and husband Michael of Lunenburg, MA; 5 grandchildren, Cole, Chase, Chloe and Cate MacGillivary, and Carter Brenn; a brother Robert Brenn; sisters Constance Foster and Marjorie LeSage; his longtime companion and friend Judy Casalinuova; and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was the brother of the late Donna Marie Hickey and Ronald Brenn. Dennis grew up in Maynard and was a graduate of Maynard High School Class of 1968. He served honorably "in country" in Vietnam as a US Army mortar specialist with the 3rd Infantry Division from 1969-71. He was a member of the American Legion Post #235 in Maynard, serving as Commander for 8 years. Dennis was the former facilities manager for ADESA's auto auction location in Framingham, MA. He loved auto racing and time spent with his beloved dog, "Brody." Dennis will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services will be held at the Acton Funeral Home, Acton at a later date when public gatherings are an option, and will be announced. For more information and to share a condolence or memory, please visit Dennis' memorial page at actonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020