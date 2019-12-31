Home

Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Donald P. Glidden

Donald P. Glidden Obituary
Donald P. Glidden, 62, of Marlborough, MA, passed away on December 29, 2019 after a period of declining health. He was born and raised on Nantucket Island, the son of Walter D. Glidden Jr. and Margaret M. Glidden. Donald is survived by his sister, Diane Cooke and her husband Bob of Acton, MA. He also leaves a sister-in-law, six nieces, one nephew and a number of cousins. He was pre - deceased by his parents, a brother David, and nephew Daniel. A memorial remembrance will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements are under care of the Acton Funeral Home. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to NAMI at donate.nami.org To share a condolence, please visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020
