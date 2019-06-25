|
Dorothy (Connor) Annis, of Charlton, MA, formerly of Acton, MA, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, a few days before her 101st birthday. Born in Stoneham, MA on June 26, 1918 to the late Carl F. and Mary C. (Cole) Connor. The beloved wife of the late George S. Annis with whom she shared 51 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1992. Dorothy is survived by her son Robert L. Annis and his wife Ellen Vickers; grandchildren Lyndon Taylor Vickers Annis, Elizabeth Blair Vickers Annis; as well as nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her sister, Marjory C. Kennedy. To honor her 100th birthday Dorothy threw out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park on June 26, 2018. She loved her grandchildren, especially babysitting them. She was always active volunteering and being involved with family and friends. She spent many happy hours at the Acton Food Pantry. She was a member of the Acton Congregational Church since 1968 and she loved her extensive elephant collection. Private memorial service and burial under the thoughtful guidance of the Acton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Acton Congregational Church, 12 Concord Road, Acton, MA 01720. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit her memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 25 to July 2, 2019