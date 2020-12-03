Dorothy C. (Carter) Ahearn of Acton and formerly of Bedford passed away on Nov. 30, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John M. Ahearn until he passed away from an extended illness in 1983. Beloved mother of Karen Ahearn of Acton, Michael Ahearn and his wife Sue of Lunenburg, and Ann (Ahearn) Ringwood and her husband James Daniel Ringwood, Jr. of Lowell. Beloved grandmother of Caitlin Ahearn of Portland, OR. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born Aug. 17, 1918 in Detroit, MI, she graduated from the Cambridge School of Weston, the Colby Junior College, and the LaSalle Junior College. She volunteered for the Red Cross during WWII serving in England and Belgium and was in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge. Dorothy was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and faithfully attended Mass in St. Michaels Church in Bedford until her advanced age and poor health prevented her from going. Dorothy worked at the Bedford Free Public Library for over 20 years, where she worked in the Technical Services Department and was part of the committee formed to create the early Minuteman Library Network. She was devoted to her family, and always cherished family gatherings. Her 2nd greatest joy in life was visiting Cape Cod every year. She loved to walk on the beach in autumn, especially when the weather was stormy. When finally succumbing to COVID-19, she waved a final good-bye to her family and passed into a peaceful sleep. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Acton for all the loving care they gave Dorothy. Due to COVID-19, private services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dorothys name to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund (https://www. redcross.org/donate/donation
) or St. Michaels Parish, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. Funeral arrangements: Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD.