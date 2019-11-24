|
Douglas Allen Locke, Jr., age 73, of Acton, formerly of Concord, died peacefully, surrounded by his family and loved ones, on November 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 47 years to Mary (Hartigan) Locke, and a loving father to Jessica Courtney Locke, Douglas Allen Locke III and his wife Natsuka. Doug was born in Concord on June 1, 1946, son of the late Douglas A. Locke Sr. and Ethel (Meyer) Locke. He attended the Concord Public Schools and Bentley College in Waltham. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 and, upon his honorable discharge, he resumed working at the family business, Locke's Pest Control of Concord, established by his father. In 1973, he became the owner of the business, which proudly served the Metro West region for 55 years. His best friend, Kenny Estey, worked alongside him for over 40 years. Doug was known for his warm and wonderful personality and his great generosity. He was an advocate for animal rights and protection and contributed to several non-profit organizations related to both wildlife preservation and the humane treatment of animals. He also supported historic preservation and was a member of numerous historical societies. In addition, he participated in community initiatives such as Toys for Tots, and donated to charitable organizations honoring the military and its veterans, such as the and the Disabled Veterans Association. He greatly enjoyed visiting museums, family vacations in Cape Cod and Ogunquit, Maine, camping and hiking throughout New England, and visiting his daughter in Mexico and his son in Japan. He is survived by his wife, his children and daughter-in-law, his sister Deborah, his brother Daniel and many relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Monday, November 25, from 4 to 7 p.m in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 9 a.m. from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 am.. in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Tuesday, November 26, in honor of Doug's devoted service to our country in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of the United States (www.humanesociety.org), the MSPCA (www.mspca.org), or the . Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guest book, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2019