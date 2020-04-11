|
Douglas F. Pederson 70, of Westford, MA died March 30, 2020 in Concord, MA. The beloved husband of 30 years to Sherry (Barton) Roege-Pederson, he is also survived by stepdaughters Carol Roege and Pete Zahm of Fitchburg, MA, Diane Roege and Chris Calvert of Manchester, UK; and his grandson, Paxton Erb Zahm. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Marjorie (Reed) Pederson and brothers Barry and Randy Pederson. Doug worked as registered nurse for 18 years at Emerson Hospital and 20 years at the Bedford (MA) Veterans Administration Medical Center before retiring in 2012. An avid self-taught photographer, his favorite subjects were birds and his grandson Pax. Many of his bird photographs can be found on the National Geographic site and on display at the Westford Senior Center. He wrote poetry and many were submitted to Poetry Soup. His daughter Diane compiled a book of his photography and poems as a legacy of his talent and creativity. He was an avid genealogy researcher and frequently assisted other researchers from around the world to find their ancestors. He also "rescued" roadside free donations and renovated them as toys, bicycles, sleds for Pax and devices to make his life easier. He was best known for his dedication to his family, with kindness, generosity, creativity, spirituality as well as his wicked sense of humor and playing pranks on his wife Sherry. Per Dougs request there will be a graveside service and no calling hours. Sherry is planning a Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends as well as a service at the Bedford VAMC to be held at a later date and will be announced in the Beacon and Westford Eagle. The family requests no flowers and to make a donation to the Center for Disease Control, online at https://www.cdcfoundation.org/give/ways-to-give, or by mail to the CDC Foundation, Advancement Office, 600 Peachtree Street, Suite 1000, Atlanta, GA 30308. Please visit Doug's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.comto share memory or leave a condolence.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020