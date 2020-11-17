Edward L. Holcomb, 68, a long time Acton resident passed away on September 23 of heart failure. A life full of loving memories, Ed was raised in Westfield, Mass around family and farms. You could often find him at Acton town garden where he enjoyed growing tomatoes and vegetables to share with his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed cooking, baking and photography. Edward was a long standing and active church member, who enjoyed services and fellowship. He was an active volunteer at The New Life Community Church maintaining the grounds and as a North Acton Parks and Recreation committee member. He graduated from Greenfield Community College and Wentworth Institute and worked for a variety of companies in the technology field. He touched many lives and leaves behind his sister Mary of Acton, and brother Robert and his wife Phyllis of Falmouth, Massachusetts, two nieces and one nephew and many cousins and friends. There was a private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.badgerfuneral.com