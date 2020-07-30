"Kind" If, in the end, we were each to be remembered through just one word, "Kind" would be the word for EV Tear.

A warm and generous person, with a big heart who shared what was good in this world.

She was a great friend of our family since the mid-60's growing up in Acton and beyond.

We will miss her dearly, and she will be fondly remembered forever.

Rest in eternal peace EV Tear.

Peter E. O'Neil and O'Neil Families.

