Ellen F. Reynolds, 37, of Acton, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5th, 2020. Ellen was born on February 15, 1983, in Lowell, MA. She was a graduate of Acton Boxboro Regional High School Class of 2001 and attended Middlesex Community College. Ellen enjoyed travel, fashion and was a talented model and interior decorator, who was blessed with the famous Reynolds shit eating grin. In her youth, she loved to swim and took great care of her grandmother, Jammie. Ellen was smart, compassionate, and funny. She was a multi-talented, beautiful young woman who left us too soon. Ellen was always a free spirit who lived her life on her own terms. She was fiercely independent with a relentless perseverance that allowed her to navigate through her sometimes tumultuous life. No matter what life threw at her, Ellen always ended up on her two feet. We always used to say, you could leave Ellen stranded in the middle of nowhere with nothing and shed roll back into town with her feet up, in a limo, drinking champagne. Ellen is survived by her mom, Franny, her father, Jeffrey and his wife, Kelly; her sisters, Sharon also Jillian, Casey, Christina; and her brother, Bobby. She also leaves behind her maternal grandmother, Ellen Woods; great aunt, Sue Ryan, Godmothers, Suzanne Courtney and Mary Woods as well as many aunts, cousins, an uncle, and her close friend, Juan. Ellen was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Marion and Jack Reynolds of Concord, and maternal grandfather, Thomas Woods of Waltham. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Ellen was laid to rest during a private burial service for immediate family at Mount Hope Cemetery in Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ellen can be made to Rosies Place (www.rosiesplace.org) or the Acton Food Pantry (www.actonfoodpantry.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance, photo, or condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.