Eric Johnson, 62, of Fitchburg, a former longtime resident of Acton, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home. Eric was born in Concord, October12, 1958, a son of the late Charles B. and Gwendolyn (Morrill) Johnson and resided many years in Acton before moving to Fitchburg two years ago. He attended Acton-Boxboro Regional High School and graduated from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham. Eric leaves his wife of 38 years, Mary R. (Gringeri) Johnson; three sons, Christopher Johnson, Jason Johnson, Colby Johnson all of Fitchburg; two daughters, Amanda Johnson and Samantha Johnson both of Fitchburg and two grandchildren, Dean Richardson and Addy Richardson. Erics family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, (Rte 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2020.
