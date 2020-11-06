Eric Johnson, 62, of Fitchburg, a former longtime resident of Acton, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home. Eric was born in Concord, October12, 1958, a son of the late Charles B. and Gwendolyn (Morrill) Johnson and resided many years in Acton before moving to Fitchburg two years ago. He attended Acton-Boxboro Regional High School and graduated from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham. Eric leaves his wife of 38 years, Mary R. (Gringeri) Johnson; three sons, Christopher Johnson, Jason Johnson, Colby Johnson all of Fitchburg; two daughters, Amanda Johnson and Samantha Johnson both of Fitchburg and two grandchildren, Dean Richardson and Addy Richardson. Erics family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, (Rte 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.