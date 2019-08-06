|
Ernie Mammarella, 92, father of former Acton resident Bob (and Randa) Mammarella, passed away August, 3, 2019. Ernie was born in Wilmington, DE and earned a bachelors degree in engineering from Drexel University and a masters degree in engineering from the University of Delaware. He had a long career with the DuPont Company. In 1950, he married Mary Vincenti of West Grove, PA. Mary passed away in 1991. Ernie remained in Wilmington and its suburbs until 2018, when he moved in with his son, Ron, in the suburban Chicago area. He is survived by sons Bob (and Randa), now of Greer, SC; Tom (and Barbara) of Newark, DE; Ron (and Lorrie) of Palatine, IL; and Ken of Wilmington, DE; his brother Bill (and Shirley) of Bethany Beach, DE; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Entombment will be in Wilmington, DE at Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019