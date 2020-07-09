Ethel Carol Swanson passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at the Apple Valley Center in Ayer, MA, at 88 years of age. Carol, also known as Fifi and Little Grandma, was born on Nov. 4, 1931 in Concord, MA to Robert Ashe Harvest and Ethel May Wilkie. She was predeceased by her parents and husband John Herbert Swanson Jr., and son John Herbert Swanson III; brothers Robert Harvest, Harold Harvest, and sister Nadine Melanson. Carol is survived by her sister Althea Hallgren and son Dale Scott (Lynne) Swanson and daughters Debi May (Tony) Leiras and Vicki Lynn (Matthew) Mason. She has six grandchildren: Lisa (Randy) Swanson Boyd, Dale (Jill) Swanson, Wendy (Jared) Swanson Wickman, Jen Goddard, Glennie (Courtney) Hutchins, and Danny Hutchins; six great-grandchildren: Phaedra, Lydia, Aurelia, Jack, Dominic, and Bella, and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Carol grew up in Concord, MA where she attended Concord Carlisle High School. She then married John, and moved to Acton, MA. She later lived in Littleton, MA; Westminster West, VT; Pepperell, MA; and Ayer, MA. She worked at Digital in Maynard and Colonial Gardens in Concord. Carol loved fishing and traveling. She was a storyteller, often sharing the same stories many times over but every time was as hilarious as the last. She was an animal lover and welcomed many animals into her funny farm over the years, including a raccoon and several generations of black labs named Mick. She was prolific in painting and crocheting. Carol was also an excellent gardenergrowing vegetables, brightening every place she lived with flowers in her rock gardens, and helping neighbors mow and shovel. She was the reason so many people danced, as she played piano and sang, shared favorites from her vast record collection, and always danced herself when the band was playing. Carols family sends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Apple Valley Center for the love and care extended to her over these last few years. Visitation will be open to the public on Thursday, July 9, from 4-7 pm at Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, MA. A personal funeral service will be held Friday, July 10 at 11am at Woodlawn Cemetery, 104 Concord Rd., Acton, MA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only closest family will be able to attend at graveside, but all are welcome to park and stand at a distance, and drive by to pay respects briefly while exiting. Please observe current social distancing guidelines while in the cemetery. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com
