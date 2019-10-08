|
|
Eugene J. "Gene" Perko, 89, of Boxborough, MA died Friday, October 4, 2019 in Lincoln after a period of declining health. Born in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of the late Andrew and Susan (Drapp) Perko. Mr. Perko was a retired structural engineer for the former Sverdrup Corporation. He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War. Gene was a man of strong Christian faith and, throughout his life, was a longtime active member of St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO and of Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in Acton, MA. He was a former resident of St. Louis, MO, Cambridge and Sudbury, MA. He was the husband of the late Emily A. (Juracek) Perko, to whom he was married for 49 years at the time of her passing in 2004, and is also predeceased by a brother Robert Perko and sisters Mildred (Perko) Dunajcik and Esther Perko. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Astrid (Heine) Chalupa Perko; his two daughters Ellen Perko - De Haan and husband Alan, and Ruth A.P. Terry; devoted grandchildren Josef De Haan, Halley Terry Stillman and David I. Terry; Astrid's children, Bret Chalupa, Roy Chalupa, Jennifer Dowling and Kay Kenney; grandchildren Joe Chalupa, Nicholas Chalupa, Sarah (Kenney) Tullier, Amanda (Kenney) Knackstedt, Aaron Kenney and Rachel Kenney; and great-grandchild Benjamin Chalupa; two brothers Milton Perko and Richard Perko; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Visiting hours are Friday October 11th from 2:00-4:00 P.M. and 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Funeral services will be held Saturday October 12th at 10:00 A.M. in Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton with burial in South Cemetery, Burroughs Road, Boxborough. The family suggests memorial gifts to Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, PO Box 986, Acton, MA 01720 or to St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church, 7100 Morgan Ford Rd., St. Louis, MO 63116. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019