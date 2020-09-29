Eva Eve Haynes Campbell, died on July 3, 2020 at the Country Manor Memory Care Unit in Davenport, IA. She was 96. Eve was born on February 13, 1924 in Sudbury MA to Ralph and Mary Haynes. She grew up on the family farm, one of 7 siblings. During high school and after graduation she worked at the Davis Turkey Farm, where she waitressed and manned the Fryolator. She worked the night shift at the Waltham Watch Factory during WW 2. Eve married Roger Campbell in 1946. Together they built their beloved home on Piper Road in Acton where they raised their 2 daughters. While the girls were small, Eve was a stay at home mom, but when her youngest reached school age, she went to work in the Acton school cafeteria system. She rose through the ranks, ultimately becoming the cafeteria manager at the Douglas School. As Rogers health failed, she left that position and cared for him in their home until his death in 1995. Upon her husbands death, Eve began volunteering at the Community Supper in Acton and at Rosies Place. She attended services at the South Acton Congregational Church and enjoyed volunteering at their twice yearly rummage and bake sales. Eve was a fixture in her South Acton neighborhood, known by many for her daily early morning walks. She was an avid reader, and a fan of the Patriots and Dancing with the Stars. In 2013 Eve moved to Benchmark Senior Living at Robbins Brook. Although sad to leave her home of greater than 60 years, she quickly made friends and participated in activities. She continued her walking routine around the Robbins Brook grounds. In 2019, in failing health, her daughters relocated her to her daughters home in Davenport, IA. There, she was loved and cared for by her daughters, son in law and grandson. Eve is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Campbell and Cheri Miller, her son-in-law, Mike Miller, two grandsons, Brian and Andrew Saum, her sister, Ellie Cullinane, a sister-in-law, Jane Haynes, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather to celebrate her life during a graveside service on Thursday, October 15th at 10 am in Mount Hope Cemetery, 166 Central Street, Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Janes Place, 1035 West Kimberly Ave, Davenport IA 52804. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.