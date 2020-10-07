1/1
Evelyn W. Ives
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Ware Ives, 76, of Eliot, ME, died October 1st, 2020 at her home surrounded and loved by her family. She is survived by her husband, Peter D. Ives; daughter Amy and her husband Reuben of West Newbury, MA, daughter Corey and her husband Jim of Somerville, MA, and her beloved grandchildren, Benjamin, Ethan, Henry and Aoife. Born in Lawrence, MA, on April 10, 1944, Lyn was the daughter of George and Agatha Ware and was the second of four children. Lyn attended Heidelberg College and Chandler Secretarial School. Throughout her career, she traveled New England as an award winning independent sales representative and was adored by her clients. She was sorely missed when she had retired in 2005. She was admired and loved by many for her caring spirit and enduring kindness. She loved the Red Sox, her dogs: Edith, Wilbur, and Tucker, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family more than anything. She was happiest sharing stories and laughing with loved ones. No formal services will be held. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine https://www.gsfb.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved