Evelyn Ware Ives, 76, of Eliot, ME, died October 1st, 2020 at her home surrounded and loved by her family. She is survived by her husband, Peter D. Ives; daughter Amy and her husband Reuben of West Newbury, MA, daughter Corey and her husband Jim of Somerville, MA, and her beloved grandchildren, Benjamin, Ethan, Henry and Aoife. Born in Lawrence, MA, on April 10, 1944, Lyn was the daughter of George and Agatha Ware and was the second of four children. Lyn attended Heidelberg College and Chandler Secretarial School. Throughout her career, she traveled New England as an award winning independent sales representative and was adored by her clients. She was sorely missed when she had retired in 2005. She was admired and loved by many for her caring spirit and enduring kindness. She loved the Red Sox, her dogs: Edith, Wilbur, and Tucker, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family more than anything. She was happiest sharing stories and laughing with loved ones. No formal services will be held. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine https://www.gsfb.org
.