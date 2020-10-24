Frank R. Bourgeois, 92, a longtime Maynard, MA resident, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at UMASS Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Jeannette E. (Cormier) in February of 2020. Frank was born in Waltham, MA, son of the late James and Dora (Gillette) Bourgeois. He was raised in New Brunswick, Canada and spent a short time in Gardner, MA prior to settling in Maynard where he has spent the past 54 plus years. Frank was one of 18 children and always valued keeping in touch with his siblings. A faithful parishioner of St. Bridgets Parish in Maynard, he enjoyed activities and events at the Maynard Senior Center along with his wife Jeannette. He was a member of the French Club in Gardner, member of the Maynard Elks and Maynard VFW. He was a proud Veteran serving during the Korean War until honorably discharged in 1952. He was employed by the former T.R.W. Company for many years as a warehouse clerk in Waltham and Burlington until retiring at the age of 60. He is survived by his children Michelle King and husband Frank of Maynard, Jacqueline Armagost and partner Michael Donahue of Hudson, NH, and Michael Bourgeois and wife Kimberly of Sterling; 6 grandchildren, Amy Pearce and husband Mark, Kelly Patterson and husband Frank, Timothy King and wife Jen Sobuta, Katlyn Seaver and husband Eric, Gerald Bourgeois, Natalie Bourgeois along with his 6 great-grandsons, Kaleb, Cameron, Corey and Kyle Pearce and Clayton and Oaken Patterson. In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by his son-in-law Dale Armagost. Frank will be fondly remembered as a kind and outgoing man. He was an avid fisherman and always looked forward to fishing at Walden Pond. He cherished his family and spending time with them, especially with his grand and great grandchildren who in the latter part of his life became his passion. He will truly be missed by all who loved and knew him. Franks family invites guests for visiting hours and mass on Wed., Oct. 28th from 8:30 to 9:15AM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00A.M. in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival St, Maynard. Burial will be in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Great Rd, (Rte 117) Maynard. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and protocol, social distancing and mandatory facial masks are required and the family understands those who cant attend and is comforted by all your support and prayers. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Mr. Bourgeois name to St. Bridgets Parish, 1 Percival St, Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com