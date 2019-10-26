|
|
Georgiann (Peasley) Taylor, 91, an Acton, MA resident since 1968 and formerly of Seneca Falls, NY, died Thurs. Oct. 24, 2019 at her daughters residence in Groton, MA. She was predeceased by her first husband, James David Geelen who died tragically at an early age, and her husband Robert M. Taylor in 2012. Mrs. Taylor was the mother of five children: Jack Geelen of Ferguson, NC and his family, wife Barbara, their son Sean, his wife Sharon and their children Kaden, Kane, Kenny and Krysten, great great grandson Shadoe, and daughter Amanda, her husband Dan and their children Mia, Page and Maryn; the late Curt Geelen, his surviving wife Joanne of Pepperell, MA and their daughters Laura and Noelle and her husband Mike; her daughter Barbara Furbeck of Groton, MA and family, husband Carl and their children Jessica, Michelle and Kristina; a sister Donna Egan and husband Jim of VA; and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was also predeceased by her brother Howard Peasley and three sisters Marie Cleaveland, Maxine Cleaveland, and Marjorie Louise Hornung. Mrs. Taylor was born and raised in Emporium, PA, the daughter of the late George and Enna (Lawhead) Peasley. A longtime active member of the Acton Congregational Church, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered for her warm personality by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be held Mon. Oct. 28th at 10am in the Acton Congregational Church, 12 Concord Road, Acton, with burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery, 104 Concord Road, Acton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , MA & NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019