Gray H. Wexelblat of Acton passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2019 at age 75. Born March 19, 1943 in Wellesley, she was the daughter of Richard B. and Margaret S. Hodges who, along with her two brothers, John and Richard Hodges, predeceased her. Gray is survived by her loving husband Paul, a large extended family and many treasured friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 2:00pm in Trinity Chapel, 188 Center Rd, Shirley, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grays name can be made to the New England Wildflower Society at 180 Hemenway Road, Framingham, MA 01701; or Emerson Hospital at ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019