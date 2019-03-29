|
|
Harold Hyman, 91, of Acton, MA passed away Mon. March 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susanne (Vanderveldt), his children Mark Hyman and wife Amie of Morris Plains, NJ, Alexander Hyman and wife Abigail Coffin of Raleigh, NC, David Hyman and wife Taryn of Acton, MA and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Morris and Gertrude (Gasson) Hyman and his brother Sidney Hylton. Born in London, England in 1927, Harold was raised in the Ponders End district of Enfield, London. He attended St. Matthews Primary School, Enfield Grammar School and Sir John Cass Technical Institute. As a child he was briefly evacuated from London to the countryside during World War II. He served in the Royal Air Force from 1945 to 1948, which took him to India in 1946. Harold pursued his love of science throughout his career. As a metallurgist he spent many years in semiconductor engineering, from the early days of the transistor to the development of the integrated circuit. In 1963 he transitioned from engineering to selling and worked with precious metals and capital equipment for electronics assembly. Responsible for international sales organizations, he lived in Italy, England, Germany and the United States. Harold appreciated art, music and soccer. He had a love for languages and enjoyed any opportunity to converse in French or Italian. Passionate about radio communication, he was an avid radio amateur who was licensed in 1952 and held the call signs G3IZQ and W1IZQ. In 1970 Harold met Susanne in Milan, Italy and they were married the following year in Long Island, NY. A forty-year resident of Acton, Harold will be remembered as a devoted husband and loving father. Visiting hours will be held on Fri. March 29, 2019 from 4 | 8 pm at Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton, MA 01720. Harold will be buried in a private ceremony and a celebration of life memorial will be held on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of ones choice. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019