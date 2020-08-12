Hazel Lucy Knigh-Brewer, formally of Dedham, Massachusetts, died on August 8, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was 96 years old, being born on February 19, 1924, in Concord, MA. She graduated in 1941 from Acton High School. In 1942 she entered a three-year program at Symmes-Arlington Hospital of Nursing. During her stay there, in 1943, she joined the US Cadet Nursing Corps. She completed her training with six months at Lovell General Hospital in Fort Devens, Massachusetts. As a Cadet Nurse, she was assigned to Mass General Hospital, caring for returning soldiers. Marriage to William T Brewer Jr. took place in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1944. In 1945 a son, William T Brewer III, was born, and she became an official RN. Wanting to be closer to her husband, she joined a group of nurses and went to NC to establish a clinic and do horseback nursing into the rural areas there, as medical care at that time was non-existent. After William was discharged, they tried to establish a home in Acton. However, due to there being no jobs available, they moved to Chicago. About this time, they realized they were destined to part. She then returned to Massachusetts, where she took a job as the night supervisor at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts, for five years. Her father, wisely, advised her to take a position with the Veterans Administration. So, she accepted a position at Cushing General Hospital in Framingham, Massachusetts, a Veterans Hospital at the time. There was also a three-month tour at Charles Chapin Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, fighting a polio epidemic and then to West Roxbury Veterans Hospital in Massachusetts, where she ultimately retired in 1979 at 55. Since that time, she led a quiet and very happy life, enjoying her home, neighbors, family, and friends. During many visits, she was always ready for a game of cards. There were two things that she really enjoyed, one) going to Duncan Donuts for coffee and a muffin and two) going out to play bingo. She leaves one son, William T Brewer III, and his wife Linda M Duckwitz-Brewer, of East Falmouth, Massachusetts. One grandson, William T. Brewer IV, and his wife Belinda Hammond-Brewer of Bakersfield, Vermont. She also leaves two nephews and one niece and their respective children. She was preceded by the death of her parents, Wynell Lucy Sparrow-Knight of Dedham, Massachusetts, James Joseph Knight of Acton, Massachusetts and her brother Harold James Knight of Lowell, Massachusetts, and her former husband William T Brewer Jr. of Mesa, Arizona. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. They have cared for Hazel faithfully and professionally for the past three years. Anyone wishing to, please make donations to Lutheran Care Center, 965 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 in honor of Hazel. At some time in the future, there will be a private burial in Boxborough, Massachusetts.



