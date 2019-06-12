|
Hazel (Jenks) OClair, born April 28, 1928, passed peacefully from this world on June 4, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Oakey OClair who died in 2010. She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Walter and Robin OClair of Clinton, MA and Gary and Denise OClair of Boxborough, MA. She was the daughter of Albert and Mabel (Geer) Jenks of Acton, MA and was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara McPhee, and brothers, Porter Jenks, Stanley (Skip) Jenks, and David Jenks. She also is survived by Raymar Jenks, wife of Stanley, of Melbourne, FL. Hazel Grammie OClair was the loving grandmother of 7 adoring grandchildren and partners: Courtney OClair and Jini Rae Sparkman of Holderness, NH; Chad and Noelle OClair of Woburn, MA; Christopher OClair and Diana Chevrette of Clinton, MA; Stephen OClair and Julie Amazeen of Boulder, CO; Beth and Bryan Bushey of East Arlington, MA; Lynne and Jackki OClair of Dedham, MA; Craig and Kimberly OClair of Leominster, MA. She was the proud great-grandmother of Quinn Hazel OClair (daughter of Chad and Noelle), Dylan Bushey (daughter of Beth and Bryan), and Ava OClair (daughter of Craig and Kim). Hazel graduated from Acton-Boxborough High School in 1946 and Becker Junior College in 1947. An Acton resident for 20 years, she then resided in Boxborough for the rest of her life. She worked at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Boston for many years and at Raytheon in Waltham, MA. The family had Colonial Automotive in West Acton, MA where she worked as a secretary, while raising children and grandchildren. Hazel enjoyed making many afghans and doing fancy sewing. She enjoyed baking cookies and keeping the jar filled all the time. She enjoyed the grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) and keeping an eye on current events, baseball, and Nascar races. In late years, she liked working on the computer and hearing from old friends. Hazel and Oakey had a cottage on Bare Hill Pond in Harvard, MA for 50 years. Many folks learned to waterski there, had many family weekend parties, and made lots of good memories. They had a winter home in Sarasota, FL for 13 years and made many friends and had a wonderful time there. Hazel loved to play games and passed that love on to her grandchildren. She was particularly fond of the Boxborough Community Center and regularly played games there on afternoons during the week. Relatives and friends may visit the family on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 to 11 am followed by a service and celebration of Hazels life at 11 am at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, (Rt. 111), Acton, MA. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, West Acton. For life story and condolences visit memorial page: actonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Boxborough Council on Aging, C/O Boxborough Town Hall, 29 Middle Road, Boxborough, MA 01719.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 12 to June 19, 2019