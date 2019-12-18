|
|
Helen Narenkiewicz Lapeta passed away on Dec.11, 2019 at Westford House at the age of 97. Helen was born in Boston, MA of immigrant parents. She spent her early life living in the West End of Boston, a neighborhood nearby the Charles River that she loved and often spoke of. After attending and graduating from Girls High School and Burdett College in Boston, she worked as an administrative assistant in the State House. Later in life she worked for the telephone company, now known as Verizon, from where she retired. Helen resided in Watertown for over 50 years. She moved there in 1958 with her husband Frank Lapeta, now deceased, her two children, and her mother and father. Helen was greatly devoted to her family and was the caretaker for both of her parents until they passed away at her home. She loved to garden but cooking, baking and entertaining her family was her true passion. Holidays were a special time for her and she always took great care to prepare and serve special foods and delighted in having everyone around the table together. Although she never drove and favored walking and public transportation, Helen loved to travel and see new places with her family. She was a devoted mother leaving 2 children, Edmund Lapeta of Miami, FL and Carol Hamwey of Acton, MA, and an adoring grandmother to her 5 grandchildren: Eileen Lapeta Dalrymple, Megan Lapeta, Nicholas Hamwey, Thomas Hamwey and Matthew Hamwey. She was predeceased by her sister Nancy Triplett of Abilene, TX and brother Stanley Narenkiewicz of Waltham, MA. Helen lived a good and long life, gave her love and was loved in return. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Sat. Dec. 21st from 2-3PM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton, with the memorial service to follow at 3PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019