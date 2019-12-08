|
|
Herbert M. Blodgett, 95, of Acton, MA, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born and raised in Concord, MA, the son of Lester M. and Rosamond (Miles) Blodgett, & was a lifelong resident of Acton, MA. He leaves his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth (Simon) Blodgett; his daughter, Debra Keshishian & husband Chris, his sons David & wife Heidi, and Alan & wife Anna. He was pre-deceased by eldest daughter Cynthia Johnson. He leaves a sister, Ann Thrasher & her husband Carl, 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, & many nieces and nephews. Herb enlisted in the Navy at age 18, proudly serving on the USS Boise in the Mediterranean as well as the USS Astoria in the Pacific, during WWII, & was an avid baseball fan. A memorial service will be held at a future date, with private burial.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019