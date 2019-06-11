|
|
James Clifford King, 58, formerly of Maynard, MA, passed away June 5, 2019 at his home in Lake Lure, NC. Born in Concord, he was the son of the late Howard F. "Coogie" and Shirley (Beford) King. He was the brother of William King of Acton, MA, Edward King and wife Kimberly of Campobello, NC, Eileen King of Lake Lure and the late Joseph King. He is also survived by nieces Heather K. Atkins and husband Derek, and Mary and Sarah King; a nephew Ryan King and wife Bailey; great-nephew Oliver, and great-nieces Amelia and Piper Mae. Graveside services are Wed. June 12th at 2:00pm in Glenwood Cemetery, 254 Great Rd, (Rte 117 entrance) Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from June 11 to June 18, 2019