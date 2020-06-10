James M. Glode
1964 - 2020
James Michael "Jim" Glode, 55, of Kennebunkport, ME, formerly of Acton, MA, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020 following a long struggle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Jim was born in Lorain, Ohio on November 30, 1964, a son of John B. Glode and Linda Gray. Jim grew up in Acton, MA, graduating from Acton-Boxborough High School. He continued on to college, attending Northeastern University. On September 20, 1997, he married Brenda Leigh Becquart. They raised an amazing family, welcoming four wonderful daughters to their lives. He lived for his girls. Every sporting competition in which they participated, Jim was there - quietly cheering and coaching. Jim and Brenda were successful entrepreneurs. For many years, they owned and operated "The Chocolate Dipper," a candy store with multiple locations in the Boston area. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, hiking, hockey, and boating. He loved to be out on the water in his boat. He is predeceased by his mother, Linda Gray. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Brenda Leigh Glode of Kennebunkport; four daughters, Emileigh, Allyson, Delaney and Casey, all of Kennebunkport; his father, John Glode and wife Marcia of Sandwich, MA; brother William Bill and wife Lynne Glode of CT; his sister, Kristen Fam of Southborough, MA; and nieces and nephew Olivia, Siena, Jason, Halle and Sidney. A Memorial Service will be held in Acton, MA in the Fall To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jims Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. www.bibbermemorial.com.

Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
