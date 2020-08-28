Cmdr. Garrison,

Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice for for our Country when you served with the U.S. Navy and USNR during the Cold War. Millions of Americans slept safe at night because you and your fellow Servicemen stood ready to defend our Country. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.



Fair Winds And Following Seas

Mike Casey(former Ma resident)