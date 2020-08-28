James (Jim) Olin Garrison, 79, of Acton, MA, lost his battle with Parkinsons Disease on August 9, 2020. Jim is survived by his wife Margaret (Peggy Warner), his children and their spouses, Leslie Garrison and Claude French of Boxborough, David and Robin Garrison of Concord, and Lauren and Andrew Richardt of Acton, his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Toni Garrison of Moorestown, NJ, and grandchildren Karissa and Chelsea Finn, Isabella and William Garrison, and Emily and Henry Richardt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olin N. Garrison and Elsie (Pearson). Jim was born on May 2, 1941, in Philadelphia, PA. He was raised in Yeadon, PA, before attending Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he met his future wife, Peggy Warner. Although Jim enlisted in the Navy while in high school in 1958, after completing the requirements of NROTC, he later was commissioned an Ensign upon college graduation. Jim and Peggy were married in 1963, after which Jim studied at Naval Supply Corps School in Athens, GA. His first assignment was on the Isle Royale (AD-29) in Long Beach, CA, with a six-month deployment to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Jim retired as a Commander after twenty more years in the Naval Reserve. After moving to Maple Glen PA in 1965, Jim began his civilian life working for Congressman Lawrence Coughlin of PA and then earned his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of PA. In 1973, the family moved to McLean, VA, where Jim began his tenure at the Office of Management and Budget in DC. Jim continued his work with OMB through the Nixon, Ford, and Carter Administrations. In 1977, a move to Bernardsville, NJ, allowed Jim to begin working as an Executive at the Allied Corporation. In 1991, Jim began working as a turnaround specialist with the purchase of a Gardner, MA manufacturing company, H & R 1871. This was one of many transactions where Jim successfully created jobs and opportunities in industrial companies. After the sale of H & R, he briefly retired before working with Kirtland Capital Partners in various capacities, including as CEO of Instron Corporation of Canton, concluding with its sale to ITW. Jim was involved in philanthropy for much of his personal and professional life. He dedicated many of his retirement years to numerous nonprofit organizations in MA including the Heywood Hospital Board of Trustees, Mount Wachusett Community College Board of Trustees, the Community Foundation of North Central MA, the Greater Gardner Industrial Development Corporation and Foundation, the United Way of North Central MA, and the GFA Federal Credit Union Supervisory Committee. Jim personally sponsored annual scholarships at MWCC and donated funds to build an early childhood education center, also located at MWCC. Jim and Peggy became worldwide travelers, including visits to all seven continents. They planned one trip after another until over 100 countries were explored. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a small graveside service was held to celebrate Jims life on Saturday, August 15, at 1:30 PM in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jims memory may be made to the Garrison Fund for Community Advancement at the Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts (www.cfncm.org
