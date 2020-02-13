Home

Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Acton Congregational Church
12 Concord Rd.
Acton, MA
Jane Enola (Wiley) Smith, 89, passed peacefully at home on Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Doylestown, PA to the late George and Enola (Bassett) Wiley, Jane was the beloved wife of the late Charles E. Smith. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Jack and Donna Smith and Charles and Deborah Smith, all of MA, and Deborah (Smith) and James Gordon of NH. She was the proud grandmother of Melissa Smith, Ashley (Smith) and her husband Nathan Sears, Justin Smith and Bradley Gordon. Jane was the dear sister to Thomas Wiley and his wife Dorothy Wiley and the late Shirley (Wiley) McClure and her late husband Frank McClure. She is survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends including her best friend, Nancy Yerkes of Furlong, PA. A retired Acton librarian, she was also the organist for the Acton Congregational Church where she had been an active member for many years. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Acton Congregational Church, 12 Concord Rd, Acton on Sat. Feb. 22nd at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services were held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park on Feb. 15th. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Jane's family would appreciate donation to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, online at lcfamerica.org Full obituary and memorial page at actonfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020
