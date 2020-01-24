|
Janet Wilson (Magoon) Murphy, of Maynard, formerly of Acton, died at home, following a long illness, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was 81. Born on April 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Lennon) Magoon. She grew up in Concord, graduated from Concord High School in 1956, and attended Wellesley College. Later, she completed her B.A. and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Northeastern University in Boston. Janet was a Real Estate Broker for several years in the Acton and Concord area. Her second career brought her to the insurance industry, where she worked in computer programming until her retirement. While raising her family and living in Acton, she served on the Recreation Commission for a number of years. Prior to moving in with her daughter and beloved son-in-law Kenny in Maynard, Janet resided for nearly twenty years in Exeter, NH. There, she sang in her church choir and was a member of the Newburyport Choral Society. Janet enjoyed travelling throughout her life, and cherished family trips to Maine and Plymouth. She was an equestrian in her early years, and loved gardening, reading, and following politics. Her grandchildren were a wonderful source of delight, and she treasured spending time with them. Janet was the dedicated mother of Elaine Patrikis and her husband Kenny of Maynard, Jack Murphy and his wife Debbie of Plymouth, and Bill Murphy and his wife Laurie of Tyngsboro. She was the proud grandmother to Alex Murphy, Annie Murphy, Allyson Patrikis, Jennifer Murphy, Andrea Vana, and Danny Patrikis, and is also survived by three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Magoon, and also by Bob Welch, her partner and love of her life. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Sunday, January 26th from 1 to 5 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Her funeral service will take place on Monday, January 27th at 11 am in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 (). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020