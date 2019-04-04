|
Janet P. (Haynes) Newell, 86, a longtime resident of Acton, MA, died on March 28, 2019 at Life Care Center of Acton. She was predeceased by her first husband, Charles W. (Bill) Newell, who died in 2011, and leaves her husband of 4 years Vincent Horvath of Acton. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Otis, her husband Milton and their son James of Huntington Beach, CA; a sister-in-law Naomi Newell of Acton, as well as extended family and dear friends. Born and raised in Weston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Lincoln and Mary Josephine (Johnson) Haynes. Janet attended local schools and earned a Masters Degree from Boston University. She spent a short time teaching mathematics prior to joining the Raytheon Company, where she spent many years as a scientist and supervisor working locally and overseas on many of the companys projects. Janet always considered herself very fortunate to have so many wonderful professional people in her life and cherished doing the job she loved at Raytheon until her retirement. Janet enjoyed keeping active and was an exceptional athlete. She was an avid long distance runner and mountain climber, completing many Boston Marathons in younger years and scaling several peaks including Kilimanjaro. She loved skiing in the winter months and always looked forward to a game of tennis or a day of golfing. She was loved and respected by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, (Rt. 111), Acton, MA. A service and celebration of Janets life will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Cremation and urn burial will be held privately in Linwood Cemetery, Weston, MA. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019