Home

POWERED BY

Services
Badger Funeral Homes
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Eiranova
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Eiranova

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Eiranova Obituary
Jean M. Eiranova, 77, a longtime resident of West Acton, MA, died peacefully on Monday March 2, 2020, at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a year long battle with MDS. She was the much beloved wife of 56 years to Antonio (Tony) Eiranova, of Acton, and the loving mother to David Eiranova, of Acton, and the late Julie Kenyon (Eiranova). Jean is survived by her husband Tony, her son David, her son-in-law Chris Kenyon and three beloved grandchildren; Annabel, Ryan, and Max Kenyon, all of Groton, as well as her four beloved cousins; Anne Pegg, Gwenyth Mellis, Bruce Shillinglaw and Jean Shillinglaw, all of Canada. A native of Canada, Jean gave to her family a love of everything Canadian. Born in Port Hope, Ontario, Canada, on August 13, 1942, she was the only daughter of the late Ruth and Edgar Gooderham, both of Port Hope. Ontario, Canada. Jean attended the Toronto Western Hospital Nursing School and Northeastern University. As a Nurse, her caring attitude in all she did reflected the lovely and loving person she was all her life. A family memorial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana- Farber Cancer Institute https://www.dana-farber.org/ Arrangements under the care of the Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Badger Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -