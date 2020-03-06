|
Jean M. Eiranova, 77, a longtime resident of West Acton, MA, died peacefully on Monday March 2, 2020, at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a year long battle with MDS. She was the much beloved wife of 56 years to Antonio (Tony) Eiranova, of Acton, and the loving mother to David Eiranova, of Acton, and the late Julie Kenyon (Eiranova). Jean is survived by her husband Tony, her son David, her son-in-law Chris Kenyon and three beloved grandchildren; Annabel, Ryan, and Max Kenyon, all of Groton, as well as her four beloved cousins; Anne Pegg, Gwenyth Mellis, Bruce Shillinglaw and Jean Shillinglaw, all of Canada. A native of Canada, Jean gave to her family a love of everything Canadian. Born in Port Hope, Ontario, Canada, on August 13, 1942, she was the only daughter of the late Ruth and Edgar Gooderham, both of Port Hope. Ontario, Canada. Jean attended the Toronto Western Hospital Nursing School and Northeastern University. As a Nurse, her caring attitude in all she did reflected the lovely and loving person she was all her life. A family memorial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana- Farber Cancer Institute https://www.dana-farber.org/ Arrangements under the care of the Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020