|
|
Joan Marcia Bradley (Joan Dick), aged 87, passed away peacefully, with family by her side and with her in spirit, on October 22, 2019 in Saratoga, CA. Joan Dick was born June 10, 1932 in Albany, NY to Gertrude Shannon Dick and Dr. Harold P. Dick. Joan graduated from the Albany Academy for Girls and Sargent College at Boston University. Following in the footsteps of her sister Marion, Joan became a physical education teacher - first in Berlin, NH and then at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School in Acton, MA. Fondly known as Mrs. B, Joan was a very popular gym teacher who also coached field hockey, softball and served as an advisor to the Acton Boxborough hockey cheerleaders. Tall, athletic, with a sunny disposition and a contagious smile, Mrs. B was also sought out by many teenage girls for her quiet counsel. It was at Sargent College that Joan was introduced by her friend Marilyn (Bicky) Abbott, to Richard (Dick) Bradley on a blind date. Many of their dates took place at professional hockey games at the Boston Garden, as Dick served as the back-up goalie for the Boston Bruins. They married on December 27, 1952 in Albany, NY. After a short stint with the Marine Corps at Camp LeJeune, NC, Joan and Dick moved to Berlin, NH. They raised a beautiful family of four children: Pam, Penny, Mike and Doug. The Bradley home fondly became known as bughouse corner or grand central station, a hub where kids liked to hang out, play pool and get their skates sharpened. Joan was the workhorse behind the annual Bradley Christmas Eve open house as she spent weeks preparing food and decorating. Joan was nicknamed Saint Joan by most of Dicks friends for having to put up with him and his bellyaching about her cooking or whatever else. Never a complainer, Joan was a diplomat, a connector of hearts and spirits. She also was a lucky charm- winning countless contests over the years (including a car), many races at Saratoga Race Track, and so many Bingo gam- es at her retirement center that she was temporarily suspended! Joans favorite place on earth was her beloved camp at Glass Lake outside of Albany, NY. Built by her parents in the 1930s, it is a warm cottage overlooking a pristine lake. It was her quiet place to rest, watch the gorgeous sunsets and enjoy the fruits of a full, simple life. But it also was sometimes a party place. Friends came from far and wide to participate in the annual Bradley Glass Lake Bakes each August, and Joan welcomed them all with open arms and loaves of her famous oatmeal bread. Joan was preceded in death by her sister Marion Quist and their parents. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard J. (Dick) Bradley and her four children, grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews: her daughter Pamela J. Bradley and partner Rob Stewart of Beverly, MA; her son Michael R. Bradley and his wife Janet McTammany Bradley of Saratoga Springs, NY, her son Douglas P. Bradley and his wife Deb Barry of Nashua NH, and her daughter Penny Ann Bradley of Saratoga CA; her grandchildren Jenna Bradley, Shaun Bradley, Rebecca Reyes, Greg Reyes Jr., Nicolas Janson and Chad Janson. She is also survived by her special niece / caregiver Kathleen Quist Janson and Kathleens husband Jeffrey of Saratoga, CA. Services were held on Monday, October 28th at 10:30 AM at St. Henrys Church, 39 Old Rte 66, Averill Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. . God blessed us with a very special Mom and we are grateful to have known and loved her. May she who delighted in family wholeness and love rest in peace.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019