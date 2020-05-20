|
|
Joan Whidden Nichols passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020,at age 86 surrounded by her family at her daughters home in Boxboro. Born on January 18, 1934 in Waltham, she was the daughter of Donald and Edna Whidden. Joan and her husband, Creighton, raised their family in Framingham. She was a devoted member of the Plymouth Congregational Church and cherished all her friendships and years of service. Joan is survived by her loving husband, Creighton Rice Nichols, her three daughters and their husbands, Suzanne and Edward Cunningham of Berlin, MA, Deborah and Frank Cappucci of Spring Hill, FL, Jennifer and Walker Royce of Boxboro, MA, and her three grandsons, Edward III, Colin and Brian. A private funeral service was held on May 17 given the current virus circumstances. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Plymouth Church, 87 Edgell Road, Framingham, MA, 01701. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from May 20 to May 27, 2020