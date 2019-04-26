Home

Paul C Rogers & Sons Inc
2 Hillside Ave
Amesbury, MA 01913
(978) 388-0288
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Joanne P. Coane

Joanne P. Coane Obituary
Joanne P. (Burke) Coane, age 86, of Salisbury, passed peacefully at Maplwood Center in Amesbury early Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019. Born in Newton, Massachusetts on March 20, 1933, she was one of eight children of the late Francis A. and Marie A. (Giasson) Burke and was a graduate of St. Bernadettes Parochial School. Her life was all about giving love, inspiration, and encouragement to her family. These traits carried throughout her life as she became a member of the Methodist Church in Maynard and worked as a Chaplain for Out Reach Prison Ministry. A life well lived and well loved will be forever treasured by her children, John A. Coane, Jr. and wife Janet of Salisbury and Terese Wallace and husband Edward of Framingham; her three grandchildren who held the key to her heart, Michael and Michelle Wallace, and CharityHouston and husband David of Danvers, along with three great-grandchildren and several generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Highland Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury, Massachusetts. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019
