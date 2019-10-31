|
|
John Anthony Brako, 54, a longtime resident of Acton, MA, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Marie (Bracco) Brako of Acton, MA; his two sons, Devon and John Brako of Casselberry, FL; a sister, Anne Marie Brako and husband Richard Sayde of Winchester, MA; a brother, Frank Brako Jr. and wife Stacey Isles-Brako of Dorchester, MA along with many other relatives and friends. Born in Arlington, MA, John resided most of his life in Acton, and was a graduate of Acton-Boxborough H.S. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1983 serving in the Special Forces and studied in the Defense Language School located in Monterey, CA. He was honorably discharged in 1986. Following his service in the Army, he attended Northeastern University earning a Bachelors Degree in Language and was fluent in Russian and Italian language. Following his diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis in the late 1980s John was employed in customer service with Cellular One locally. He was a board member of the New England for 20 plus years. John, despite his illness, took great pride in competing in the Paralyzed Veterans Games for many years throughout the United States. He won many medals in the track and field events and excelled in the swimming events attaining many Gold Medals. Although Johns life was short he lived every day to its fullest. He will be forever cherished as an inspiring young man with a warm personality by all who loved and knew him. Visiting hours are at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, on Friday, Nov. 1st, from 4:00-7:00pm. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton, on Saturday, Nov. 2nd, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Concord Road, Acton. Flowers may be sent or donations in memory of John may be made to: , New England Chapter, 1208 VFW Parkway, Suite 301, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019