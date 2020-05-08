Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for John Friend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Friend

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Friend Obituary
John F. Friend, 69, of Boxborough, MA, formerly of Acton, MA died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Emerson Hospital in Concord. Born in Brookline, MA, he was the son of the late George H. and Catherine M. (Malloy) Friend. John attended the Acton schools and was a retired plumber. He especially enjoyed time spent with his family. He is survived by his longtime life partner and best friend, Sue McInnis from Boxboro; his daughter Kimberly Friend of Waltham; his son Eric Friend and wife Monica of Holden, MA; his beloved grandchildren Katlyn, Hayley, Dominic, Tony, Jenna and Michael; and a sister Liz Friend of Haslet, TX. He was predeceased by his parents George and Catherine, a brother George, a sister Kathleen and a brother Eugene. Services will be held at a later date when gatherings will again be permitted. Donations can be made to the , Inc. 30 East 33rd Street NY, NY 10016, online at www.kidney.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from May 8 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -