John F. Friend, 69, of Boxborough, MA, formerly of Acton, MA died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Emerson Hospital in Concord. Born in Brookline, MA, he was the son of the late George H. and Catherine M. (Malloy) Friend. John attended the Acton schools and was a retired plumber. He especially enjoyed time spent with his family. He is survived by his longtime life partner and best friend, Sue McInnis from Boxboro; his daughter Kimberly Friend of Waltham; his son Eric Friend and wife Monica of Holden, MA; his beloved grandchildren Katlyn, Hayley, Dominic, Tony, Jenna and Michael; and a sister Liz Friend of Haslet, TX. He was predeceased by his parents George and Catherine, a brother George, a sister Kathleen and a brother Eugene. Services will be held at a later date when gatherings will again be permitted. Donations can be made to the , Inc. 30 East 33rd Street NY, NY 10016, online at www.kidney.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from May 8 to May 17, 2020