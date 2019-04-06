Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
142 Lincoln Rd.
Lincoln, MA
John F. VanDolman Obituary
John F. Van Dolman of Lincoln, MA, formerly of Acton, MA, suddenly passed away on April 3, 2019 at the age of 82. John leaves behind his devoted wife, Nancy, of 57 years, his three children and spouses, Terie and Tom McGovern of Westford, MA, Steve and Cathy Van Dolman of Orono, ME, and Sharon and Steve Kaseta of Rye, NY. John was also the proud grandfather of five grandchildren: Heather Van Dolman, Jackson Van Dolman, Libby Kaseta, Owen Kaseta, and Ryan Kaseta. John also leaves behind his sister, Ellen Packard, of Glenview, IL, and many loving nieces and nephews. John was happiest spending time with his family. He also enjoyed sailing and fishing at Lake Hopatcong, NJ, spending winters in Florida, and watching the Red Sox and Patriots. John and Nancy raised their family in Acton, MA and have spent the last few years at the Lincoln Commons in Lincoln, MA. A funeral mass in his honor will be held on Tuesday, April 9th at 10:00 am at Saint Joseph Church, 142 Lincoln Road, Lincoln, MA. At the familys request, donations can be made in his honor to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241-7005. Funeral arrangements are under the thoughtful guidance of Acton Funeral Home, memorial page www.acton funeralhome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019
