1/1
John R. Erikson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Erikson, 79, died at his home in Acton on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born in Concord on November 13, 1940, son of the late Mildred L. (Haskell) and Henry Erikson. Johns family settled in Acton in 1944. His parents purchased the grain mill in South Acton in 1942 and established their business, Erikson's Grain Mill Inc., which continues to be owned and operated by the Erikson family. He is survived by his brother David of Acton; his sisters Ruth Landry and Diane Landry both of Boxborough; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his brother James. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Private funeral arrangements are under the thoughtful guidance of Acton Funeral Home. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Acton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved