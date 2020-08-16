John R. Erikson, 79, died at his home in Acton on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born in Concord on November 13, 1940, son of the late Mildred L. (Haskell) and Henry Erikson. Johns family settled in Acton in 1944. His parents purchased the grain mill in South Acton in 1942 and established their business, Erikson's Grain Mill Inc., which continues to be owned and operated by the Erikson family. He is survived by his brother David of Acton; his sisters Ruth Landry and Diane Landry both of Boxborough; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his brother James. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Private funeral arrangements are under the thoughtful guidance of Acton Funeral Home. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
