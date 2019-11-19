|
Jonathan M. Leavitt, 76, of Concord, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Burlington. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Baker) Leavitt who died in 2016. Born in Concord on January 13, 1943 he was the son of the late Arnold B. and Madine (Chalmers) Leavitt. He attended schools in Acton and was a graduate of Maynard High School. He later attended Amherst College. Mr. Leavitt was employed for many years at Concord Gas and also Concord Mobil. Survivors include two sisters, Virginia R. Wilson of Port Orange, FL and Sandra L. Branch of New Bern, NC. He also leaves behind his cousin, Florence Serfes of New Bern, NC and her family, as well as many nieces and nephews. Interment in the family burial plot in Mount Hope Cemetery in Acton will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 () or to , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 () or to the charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019