Judith Elaine Sias Guertin, 76, died on Saturday afternoon August 10, 2019 at Woodstock Terrace in Woodstock, Vermont. Judith was born on October 10, 1942 in Winchester, MA the daughter of John Edward and Dorothy Ruth (Blair) Sias. Judith grew up in Reading, MA, graduating Reading Memorial High School class of 1960, and attended both Boston University and Westbrook College. After college Judith worked in Washington, DC, then enjoyed the role of Army officers wife in Alexandria, VA and Buffalo, NY. She raised her family in Acton, MA, where she was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. She and Joe moved to Quechee, VT 20 years ago. Judith worked for the Central Intelligence Agency in McLean, VA, AVCO Missile Systems Division in Wilmington, MA, deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, MA, and Powers Gallery in Acton, MA. Judith enjoyed being a collector and student of art, with an eye and appreciation for all things visual. Proud of her New England and Maritime roots, she cherished childhood memories of summers at Good Harbor, Gloucester, MA, loved her family and friends, and possessed a wicked sen- se of humor. Judith is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Guertin, recently of Quechee, VT now living in Hanover, NH, her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson - Amy Guertin Flockton, Christopher Flockton, and Nathaniel Sias Flockton of Hartford, VT, her sister and nephew, Donna Sias Beaudoin and Edward Beaudoin, both of Wilmington, MA. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Cabot Funeral Home, Woodstock, VT. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 21st at 1:30pm at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Reading, MA. Private burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Reading, MA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hitchcock Foundation-Parkinsons Center, 1 Medical Center Dr., Lebanon, NH 03756. The Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock is assisting in arrangements. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019