|
|
Judy A. (Fife) Rundlett, 59 years old of Fitchburg, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at home. Judy was born December 16, 1959 in Fitchburg MA, a daughter of Walter and Barbara (Leventure) Fife. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Walter, and her mother, Barbara, sister Annmarie, brother Walter jr. She leaves her high school soul mate and husband of 34 years, William R. Rundlett, her son Nicholas R. Rundlett , mother in-law Mildred Rundlett , brother Steven, Sisters Debbie, Lisa, Linda, Joanne and Robin. Judy loved to bike, run and competed in the Iron Man, Boston Marathon, Thunder Road Marathon, Multipal Spartan Race's, Death Race, Brewery to Brewery and many more. But most of all she loved spending time with her family. No services are planned. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West. St. Leominster assisted the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019