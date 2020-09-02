On Aug 28, 2020, Karl Priest passed away. He leaves his parents, Phyllis Priest of Boxboro and Robert Priest Sr of Life Care in Littleton. He also leaves his daughter Karla & her husband Wes MCCool, their children Trezden, Ronan & Ryder, Karla is a First Sargent in the Air Force, her husband is also in the Air Force and is presently deployed. He also leaves his daughter Tiffany & her husband Jeff Hudson, their children Finley, Emily, Silas & Jax. He leaves his step-son Seth Vincent. He was the brother of Charles Priest & his wife June of Boxboro & their son Charles (CJ) Jr. He was the grandson of the late Karl & Olga Andersen of Acton & Robert & Grace Priest of Boxboro. His cat Eddy is surely going to miss him. He is predeceased by his brother Robert Jr. who passed away in June 2019. After graduation in 1976 from ABRHS, he joined the Army where he was part of the 82nd Airborne, for which he was extremely proud. He belonged to a VFW Post where he was living in Montana. Karl's favorite sport was fishing, which he's done since a young boy. Due to current restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Community Supper, C/O Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Ave, Acton, MA 01720. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com