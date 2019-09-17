|
|
Kimberly Reidy Kapstad, age 62, passed away peacefully at her Maynard residence with family by her side on September 13th, 2019. She was born in Concord, MA to Kenneth and Kathryn Crowe Reidy and married her high school sweetheart of 40 years, Jan Kapstad, in September of 1978. She is survived by daughter Kaarin Jeanson and husband Aaron, son, Kevin Kapstad and wife Jackie, and daughter Keleigh Kapstad; her grandchildren Kennedy, Cole, Brooklyn, Peyton, Van and Ella; siblings Candice St. Martin, Kathyrn Williams Donnelly and her husband Brian, Carolyn Elkins and husband David and brother Kenneth Reidy and wife Marcia along with many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Kimberly was raised in Acton and a long-time resident of Boxborough. She graduated from Acton- Boxborough Regional High School, Class of 1975, where she continued her education at the Katharine Gibbs School in Boston. She was a former employee of Digital Equipment Corporation for 7 years before leaving in 1983 to raise her children. Kimberly was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She continued to fight her battle against cancer with her infectious smile each day. She enjoyed knitting pieces for loved ones, traveling and relaxing at the family's paradise retreat in Longboat Key, Florida. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours Sunday Sept. 22nd 1:00-4:00P.M. at Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111) Acton, with a life celebration service to follow at 4:00P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kimberly may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Memorial page actonfuneral home.com
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019