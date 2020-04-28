|
Laura Marie (Sheehan) Moreau, most recently a resident of Melbourne, FL and formerly of Waltham, Maynard and Concord, died peacefully holding her daughters hand at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, FL on April 24, 2020. She was 65. 'Lolly' was born in Concord on October 4, 1954 to her late parents, John and Laura (Valmus) Sheehan. During her youth, she attended Rose Hawthorne School in Concord, before graduating early with honors from Concord-Carlisle High School alongside her husband Bill in 1970. During her career, she worked as a Nursing Aide at Walden Nursing & Rehab Center in Concord, and took great pride knowing her daughter followed her lead into the healing profession. Laura will be lovingly remembered for her incredibly gentle nature, her unwavering strength and bravery in face of her life long battle with mental illness, her love of onion rings & Dunkin Donuts iced coffees, her adoration of all animals (especially lady bugs and her 3 grand-kitties) as well as her fondness of pocketbooks, and her ever changing hair colors and styles over the years. Those left to cherish Lauras memory include her beloved daughter, best friend, and biggest champion, Heather A. Provencal and her husband and Lauras son Mark of Palm Bay, FL, in addition to several close family members and dear friends whose lives she deeply touched without her even realizing. In addition to her parents, Lauras husband, Sgt. George William Bill Moreau and her only sister, Kathleen A. (Sheehan) Vecchio were there to welcome her into Heaven. In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, a Funeral Mass at Holy Family Parish, followed by interment at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord, MA will be planned for the fall. In lieu of flowers, her daughter is requesting donations be made in her honor to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, which dedicates resources to the develop of treatments for mental illnesses (www.bbrfoundation.org and search for fundraiser In Loving Memory of Laura M. Moreau). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For service updates and her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020