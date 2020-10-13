1/1
Leonard S. Cress Jr.
1930 - 2020
Leonard S. Cress Jr., 89 of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Joan (Sheldon) Cress who passed away in 2002. Leonard was born on December 7, 1930 and raised in Lexington, Massachusetts, a son of the late Leonard Cress, Sr., and Margaret Cress (Holman). Leonard worked for many years as an elevator operator for Digital Equipment at the mill in Maynard. During this time, he also worked at the Couper Farm in Littleton bailing hay, growing tomatoes and corn, picking apples, and splitting wood. Leonard is survived by his daughter Sara Weeks and her husband Charles of Fitchburg, son Jeffrey of Westminster, and granddaughter Vanessa Owen and her husband Joseph of Leominster. He is also survived by his uncles Lionel Cress and Donald Cress, both of Nova Scotia, his sisters Beatrice MacDonald of Dunstable and Anne Wentzel of Leominster and also many nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late Lisa Carell and Louise Hart. Services for Leonard will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the following fund, which supports Benchmark Assisted Living associates in times of hardship: One Company Fund, 201 Jones Street, Suite 300, Waltham, MA 02451 Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.

Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
Pam and I know how devoted his children were to Leonard. He will surely be missed.
Joel Ross
Friend
October 12, 2020
We are so sad to hear the passing of your father. He will be missed by all of us at Tiny's Restaurant. He was a customer for many years who started coming in on Sundays with a friend, until his passing and then continued with Jeff, his son. Our thoughts and prayers are with you through this very difficult time.
R.I.P. Mr. Cress

Your Friends at Tiny's
Sharon Mauro
Friend
