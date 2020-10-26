Lesley Cole Kadlec, 83, of Acton, passed away peacefully on October 21st, 2020. Lesley is survived by her loving husband of fiftyeight years, Charles Kadlec. She is also survived, loved and greatly missed by her children: Paul Kadlec and his wife Mei Chei, Anne Kadlec, Julia Kadlec-Cafano and her husband Peter Cafano and Michael Kadlec and his wife Anne. Lesley was also the loving and adoring grandmother to Sean, Leia, Vickie, William, Andrew, Thomas and Jason. Her courage in her final days was a source of strength and comfort to those who loved her. A visitation will be held from 4p.m. to 7p.m. on October 30th at Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave, Acton, Ma. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Lesley Kadlec's memory be made to the Acton Nursing Services, 30 Sudbury Road, Acton, MA 01720 (www.actonnursingservices.com
