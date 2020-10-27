1/1
Lesley C. Kadlec
Lesley Cole Kadlec, 83 of Acton, MA, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. Her courage in her final days was a source of strength and comfort to those who loved her. Lesley is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Charles Kadlec. She is also survived, loved, and greatly missed by her children: Paul Kadlec and his wife Mei Chei, Anne Kadlec, Julia Kadlec-Cafano and her husband Peter Cafano, and Michael Kadlec and his wife Anne. Lesley was also the loving and adoring grandmother to Sean, Leia, Vickie, William, Andrew, Thomas, and Jason. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 30th at Act on Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave, Acton, Massachusetts. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations in Lesley Kadlecs memory be made to the Acton Nursing Services, 30 Sudbury Road, Acton, MA 01720 (www.actonnursingservices.com) Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boxborough Beacon from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 2020.
